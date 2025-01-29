Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on January 29, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on January 29, 2025, is 17.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.59 °C and 21.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.35 °C and 21.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 20%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 30, 2025
|17.29
|Scattered clouds
|January 31, 2025
|20.04
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|20.09
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|20.05
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|20.68
|Sky is clear
|February 4, 2025
|23.91
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|14.36
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025
