Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 16, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 16, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 16, 2025, is 21.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.61 °C and 24.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.09 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 17, 2025
|21.55
|Light rain
|March 18, 2025
|20.94
|Light rain
|March 19, 2025
|23.00
|Sky is clear
|March 20, 2025
|22.99
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|25.44
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|26.40
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|26.90
|Sky is clear
