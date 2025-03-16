Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for March 16, 2025

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 16, 2025, is 21.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.61 °C and 24.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:21 PM. Uttarakhand weather update on March 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 17, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.09 °C and 20.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 17, 2025 21.55 Light rain March 18, 2025 20.94 Light rain March 19, 2025 23.00 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 22.99 Broken clouds March 21, 2025 25.44 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 26.40 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 26.90 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.06 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 34.3 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.22 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.82 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 36.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.42 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



