Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.7 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on March 21, 2025, is 22.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.7 °C and 25.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.96 °C and 25.54 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|22.18
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|25.54
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|25.31
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|26.94
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|27.37
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|29.16
|Few clouds
|March 28, 2025
|29.14
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
