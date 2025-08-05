Uttarkashi cloudburst: Army's chilling video shows mudslide which swept away hotels, homestays in Uttarakhand village

A chilling video and pictures posted by the Indian Army show debris and water flowing through the settlement after a massive cloudburst in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Uttarakhand's Gangotri on Tuesday. Several houses were damaged or swept away in the raging waters after the cloudburst, and at least four people have been killed so far in the incident.(@suryacommand/X)

“A massive mudslide struck #Dharali village in the #KheerGad area near Harsil, triggering sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” the Surya Command of the Indian Army posted on X.

“Troops of #Ibexbrigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold. The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity,” it added.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays.

Locals said the devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the Kheer Ganga river's catchment area. According to initial reports, at least four people have died, Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya told reporters. An Army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told news agency PTI. He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away.

"The news of heavy losses due to cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) area is extremely sad and painful. SDRF, NDRF, district administration and other related teams are engaged on war footing in relief and rescue operations," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X. "I am constantly in touch with senior officials in this regard and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said.

There was widespread panic in the neighbouring villages following the flashflood. Videos from the area showed a torrent of muddy water and silt rushing down the slopes towards settlements along the banks of the river. People could be heard screaming in fear.

In one video, people can be heard in the video gasping for breath and trying to call their relatives in affected areas to find out if they were alright. A voice is heard in the video saying, “Everything is finished.”