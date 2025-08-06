Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 06, 2025 11:22 am IST

Viral videos showed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel being engaged in the search for flash flood victims even as rain continued in Uttarkashi.

Rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Dharali and Sukhi Top even as over 24 hours have passed since cloudburst in the Uttarkashi district. Videos shared by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) showed personnel engaged in the search for flash flood victims even as rain continued in Uttarkashi on Wednesday.

Rescue operations in Uttarkashi a day after a cloudburst.(HT)
The scale of destruction could also be seen in the viral videos.

People were left stranded on one side after two makeshift bridges on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route were washed away amid heavy rain.

The ITBP deployed a rescue team thereafter.

A huge portion of the Dharali village was ravaged by flash floods on Tuesday after a cloudburst in the Uttarkashi district. Rain continued to batter the area a day later as well, with roads damaged at multiple locations on NH-34 (Uttarkashi–Gangotri axis).

