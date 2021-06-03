Vaccinate athletes ASAP, says PM Modi at meet to prep for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took stock of India’s preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and directed officials to ensure that every athlete and support staff travelling for the games is vaccinated as soon as possible.

A scaled down version of the Games, postponed from last year at the cost of an extra $3.5 billion, is scheduled to start on July 23. On Thursday, according to news agency Reuters, the head of Japan’s Olympics organising committee ruled another suspension of the Games, despite deep disquiet at the prospect of thousands of athletes and officials arriving during a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

In New Delhi, officials told the prime minister that efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted training for athletes.

“From vaccination to training facilities, every need of our sportspersons must be fulfilled on top priority,” PM Modi told the officials, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi was told that a total of 100 athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics across 11 sports disciplines and about 25 more athletes are likely to qualify.

“While a total of 19 Indian athletes had participated at the last Paralympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. 26 para-athletes have qualified (this year) and 16 more athletes are likely to qualify…,” the PMO statement said.

PM Modi said that he will connect with the Olympics contingent through a video conference in July to encourage them and wish them on behalf of all Indians “…Sports is at the heart of our national character… For every young sportsperson shining on the global stage, a thousand more will be inspired to take up sports,” PM Modi said.

Tokyo Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto has said that the cancellation of the games was not very likely and could happen only if the majority of the countries are unable to take part in the event.

“If various countries around the world experience very serious situations and delegations from most countries can’t come then we wouldn’t be able to hold it.,” Seiko was quoted saying by Nikkan sports, a Japanese sports daily.

Over 10,000 of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers who play an important part in the smooth conduct of the Games have already quit due to Cvid-19 concerns.

The authorities have already decided not to let people from abroad enter the country for the Games. They have, however, not decided whether Japanese spectators will be allowed to attend Olympics events. There are fears that shouting, hugging and high-fiving could promote contagion.