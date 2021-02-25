Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points
The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been significantly opened up for the general public ahead of the previously estimated window of mid-March. Here is all you need to know about it:
•The second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities can be vaccinated at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals.
• This comes as the country is on the brink of a second wave of infections.
• The doses at the government centres will be free.
• Private hospitals will be allowed to charge for them, but the rate will be fixed and announced by the government.
• This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay.
• Most of the details of the protocols are yet to be finalised.
• The sign-ups are initially expected to be allowed through the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which was launched last year as a digital contact tracing tool.
• Those eligible will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app. There will be an option under the Co-WIN section where they can register and book an appointment for vaccination.
• Once registered, people may also be able to walk in to get their doses, as is the case at present for those eligible at the moment.
• For those with comorbidities, the government is expected to release a list of qualifying diseases.
• Gradually, there may also be helplines, an interactive voice response system option for those with basic phones, and also a web portal for registration.
• At vaccination sites, those seeking a dose will need to prove their identity by showing a government-issued identity card.
• India launched the vaccination campaign on January 16
• A little over 11 million people have since received at least one dose.
• India has so far immunised 1% of the population, while Israel 85%, and the US 23%.
Soldier arrested in J&K's Udhampur for passing on classified data to Pakistan
UK court to decide on Nirav Modi's extradition today: Case so far
News updates in HT: CSE study shows 8 out 10 most polluted cities in NCR, UP
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
LIVE: Governor of US' Alaska state diagnosed with Covid-19
Most of northwest India sees summer-like temperatures
Nagaland cuts taxes on petrol and diesel, fuel prices come down
- Petrol and Diesel were being retailed at ₹90.41 and ₹83.99 in Kohima on Wednesday.
Farm laws protests: Tikait to address rally at Todabhim
- Protests enter Day 90. Tikait says 40 lakh tractors will hit the streets.
Vaccination for senior citizens, and 45+ with co-morbidities: How to register
In video message, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters in Surat
RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally
- Police presence in Wayalar has been increased in the district in the wake of the violence.
'Differences will arise if laws are steamrolled': Mallikarjun Kharge
Citing poor infra, SC seeks legislative impact study on consumer law
Assam declared 'disturbed area' for six months
