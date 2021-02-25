Vaccine for 60+ & above 45 with co-morbidities from March 1: Key points

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been significantly opened up for the general public ahead of the previously estimated window of mid-March. Here is all you need to know about it:

•The second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities can be vaccinated at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals.

• This comes as the country is on the brink of a second wave of infections.

• The doses at the government centres will be free.

• Private hospitals will be allowed to charge for them, but the rate will be fixed and announced by the government.

• This is the first time the private sector will be actively involved in administering vaccines, and doses will be available to eligible people who are willing to pay.

• Most of the details of the protocols are yet to be finalised.

• The sign-ups are initially expected to be allowed through the Aarogya Setu mobile application, which was launched last year as a digital contact tracing tool.

• Those eligible will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app. There will be an option under the Co-WIN section where they can register and book an appointment for vaccination.

• Once registered, people may also be able to walk in to get their doses, as is the case at present for those eligible at the moment.

• For those with comorbidities, the government is expected to release a list of qualifying diseases.

• Gradually, there may also be helplines, an interactive voice response system option for those with basic phones, and also a web portal for registration.

• At vaccination sites, those seeking a dose will need to prove their identity by showing a government-issued identity card.

• India launched the vaccination campaign on January 16

• A little over 11 million people have since received at least one dose.

• India has so far immunised 1% of the population, while Israel 85%, and the US 23%.