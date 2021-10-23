Vaccine makers thank PM Modi, say he went out of the way to ensure fast approval

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the representatives of the seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine makers on Saturday, soon after the country achieved the glorious feat of inoculation India's 100 crore population against Covid-19, the manufacturers thanked PM Modi for his continuous support and help in the process of getting the vaccines ready in record time and then bringing them from the laboratory to the people.

“PM went out of his way, made everyone move very fast... Had it not been for him... and the health ministry, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses,” Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla said after the meeting.

