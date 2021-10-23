Home / India News / Vaccine makers thank PM Modi, say he went out of the way to ensure fast approval
india news

Vaccine makers thank PM Modi, say he went out of the way to ensure fast approval

Had it not been for PM Modi and the health ministry, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses, Cyrus Poonawalla said. 
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla at the meeting with PM Modi on Saturday.&nbsp;
Published on Oct 23, 2021 06:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the representatives of the seven Indian Covid-19 vaccine makers on Saturday, soon after the country achieved the glorious feat of inoculation India's 100 crore population against Covid-19, the manufacturers thanked PM Modi for his continuous support and help in the process of getting the vaccines ready in record time and then bringing them from the laboratory to the people.

“PM went out of his way, made everyone move very fast... Had it not been for him... and the health ministry, today India would not have been able to make a billion doses,” Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla said after the meeting. 

 

