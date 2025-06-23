Vadodara school faces second bomb threat in five months

A private school in Sama area of Vadodara received an email threatening a bomb blast on its premises, prompting the evacuation of students on Monday, police said, adding this is the second threat received by the educational institute in the last five months. School authorities informed the police regarding a mail threatening a bomb blast on Monday morning and sent students back home.(Unsplash/representational)

No suspicious object was found during a search conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal unit and a dog squad for three hours, following which the threat was declared a hoax, an official said.

"School authorities informed the police regarding a mail threatening a bomb blast on Monday morning and sent students back home," said police inspector MV Rathod.

The school evacuated students to safety and requested their parents to pick them up at 9:15 am.

Rathod confirmed that no suspicious object was found on the premises of the school.

The school had received an email threatening a blast on January 24 this year.

Further investigation is underway.