Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Vadodara school faces second bomb threat in five months

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Authorities conducted a thorough search, finding no dangerous items. Further investigations are underway.

A private school in Sama area of Vadodara received an email threatening a bomb blast on its premises, prompting the evacuation of students on Monday, police said, adding this is the second threat received by the educational institute in the last five months.

School authorities informed the police regarding a mail threatening a bomb blast on Monday morning and sent students back home.(Unsplash/representational)
School authorities informed the police regarding a mail threatening a bomb blast on Monday morning and sent students back home.(Unsplash/representational)

No suspicious object was found during a search conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal unit and a dog squad for three hours, following which the threat was declared a hoax, an official said.

"School authorities informed the police regarding a mail threatening a bomb blast on Monday morning and sent students back home," said police inspector MV Rathod.

The school evacuated students to safety and requested their parents to pick them up at 9:15 am.

Rathod confirmed that no suspicious object was found on the premises of the school.

The school had received an email threatening a blast on January 24 this year.

Further investigation is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Vadodara school faces second bomb threat in five months
