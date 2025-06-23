Trump's 12-year-old tweet goes viral after he bombs Israel. What he had said

US President Donald Trump’s old social media posts continue to contradict his present policies as the conflict with Iran escalated on Sunday. Donald Trump's old tweets about Iran continue to resurface as US struck Tehran's nuclear facilities.(AP)

The United States attacked three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, with ‘bunker buster bombs’ on Saturday, assisting Israel in the operation ‘Rising Lion’ that was launched more than a week ago.

After the US attacks escalated the conflict, Trump's old tweet from 2013 criticising Barack Obama resurfaced, in what can only be termed as irony.

“Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly, not skilled,” he had written in a post in 2013.

Even before this particular post, Trump had said that Obama would start a war with Iran to boost his re-election bid as far back as 2011.

More than a decade later, it is Trump himself who has entered into a conflict with Iran that could escalate into a full-fledged war. Obama, on the other hand, had signed a nuclear deal with Tehran to put curbs on their nuclear program in 2015. In 2018, Trump had walked out of that deal during his first term as the US President.

Iran vows to defend itself after US strikes nuclear facilities

Iran vowed to defend itself on Sunday, a day after the US joined Israel in the biggest Western military action against the country since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite calls for restraint and a return to diplomacy from around the world.

Commercial satellite imagery indicated the US attack on Saturday on Iran’s subterranean Fordow nuclear plant severely damaged or destroyed the deeply buried site and the uranium-enriching centrifuges it housed, but the status of the site remained unconfirmed.

"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" Donald Trump said in his latest social media comments on the US strikes.

The operation was carried out using 75 precision-guided munitions, including bunker-buster bombs and more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles against three Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters quoted the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, as saying.