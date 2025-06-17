Trump's 13-year-old Iran war tweet surfaces amid Israel conflict, ‘evacuate Tehran’ row

Just late Monday night, President Donald Trump urged “everyone” in Tehran to “immediately evacuate”. Trump urges evacuation of Tehran amid Iran-Israel crisis as tensions escalate.(REUTERS)

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he posted on Truth Social.

While the world watches the Middle East teeter on the edge of a broader war, the a curious relic from Trump’s Twitter archive resurfaces, a 2011 post in which he claimed: “In order to get elected @BarackObama will start a war with Iran.”

Now, 13 years later, netizens are asking: “Did he just predict his own move 13 years ahead of time?”

“And.....just like that the Democrats got their orders to become anti war,” one quipped.

“Do you think Iran read this lol,” another joked.

Trump exits G7 early amid Middle East crisis

Just an hour after, Trump posted on Truth Social, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the early departure from the G7 in Canada, stating it was “because of what’s going on in the Middle East.”

Trump's warning followed similar calls from Israeli officials earlier in the day, urging residents of Tehran to evacuate. The areas under evacuation guidance include about 330,000 people and major sites like state TV headquarters, police command centres, and multiple hospitals, including a Revolutionary Guard.

Iranian officials have brushed off the evacuation orders as “psychological warfare.” Still, the panic is very real. Tehran, a city of 9.5 million, has been gripped by fear and confusion.

Meanwhile, as the G7 summit kicked off in Canada on Sunday, world leaders stressed the Iran-Israel conflict as a central topic. But Trump was notably evasive when asked about the possibility of U.S. military involvement. “I don’t want to talk about that,” he told reporters.

“We’re not involved in it. It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” he told ABC News. He reportedly refused to sign a joint G7 statement urging restraint between the two adversaries.

NBC News reports and Fox News’ Lawrence Jones III later reported that Trump has ordered the National Security Council to be ready in the Situation Room upon his return to Washington, DC.