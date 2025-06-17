'Same old game, wrong guy': US Senator warns Iran against testing Trump

In a pointed X post that underscored the rising tensions in the Middle East, Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a stark warning to Iran while extending his full support to US President Donald Trump's handling of international conflicts. Senator Lindsey Graham's message centred around a sharp rebuke of Iran’s behaviour.(REUTERS)

Graham’s message centred around a sharp rebuke of Iran’s behaviour, saying “Iran played the same old game with the wrong guy.” The Senator's post was about President Donald Trump.

He also praised President Trump's efforts to pursue diplomatic solutions both in Ukraine and Iran, but said that peace requires cooperation-- and that Iran has chosen defiance over dialogue.

“No one can say that President @realDonaldTrump has not tried to seek peace regarding Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Iran. He has gone the extra mile, and I appreciate that. However, you have to have willing partners to make peace," Graham wrote on X.

'Should have signed': Donald Trump's message to Iran

This comes after President Trump on Monday warned Iran that it should have signed the nuclear deal, suggesting that ‘everyone’ should evacuate Tehran amid rising tensions with Israel.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday that the US President would depart from the G7 summit a day earlier, due to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the other hand, Fox News reported that Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room upon his early arrival from the G7 summit in Canada.

Israel-Iran tension escalates

Israel and Iran exchanged fire for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, stoking fears of an all-out war. Both nations fired several waves of drones and missiles over the last 24 hours.

Since Friday, 224 people have been killed in Iran, according to the government, which said most of the casualties were civilians. Iranian attacks killed 24 people in Israel, according to the Israeli government press office, and injured 592.

The tensions between the two bitter enemies escalated after Israel launched a major attack Friday with strikes in the Iranian capital of Tehran and elsewhere, killing senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and destroying critical infrastructure.