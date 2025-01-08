Vaishnav sect akharas make their way to Maha Kumbh, take out grand procession

Less than a week ahead of the auspicious Maha Kumbh mela, the three major ‘akharas’ of the Vaishnav sect - Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi - are set to make a grand entry at the event on Wednesday. 'Sadhus' of 'Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara', 'Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara', and 'Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara' take part in the 'Chavni Pravesh', the royal entry procession for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, (PTI)

Maha Kumbh Mela is known for the vivacious sight of pilgrims, sadhus and devotees from around the world coming together and taking a holy dip in Sangam - the confluence of three major rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Akharas of different sects come together to participate in the mela and are a significant part of the occasion.

A glipmse of the 'Chavni Pravesh' procession

Sadhus of Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas participate in 'Chavni Pravesh' on elephants, camels, and horses on their way to Prayagraj.(PTI)

Sadhus of the three major akharas of the Vaishnav sects took part in the grand procession called ‘Chavni Pravesh’, marking their entry at Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. The procession features Sadhus sitting on camels, horses, and even elephants, making for an exceptional sight. They are seen carrying several accessories too, such as swords, maces and more.

Sadhus partake in a stick fight in the 'Chavni Pravesh' procession on their way to the Maha Kumbh. (PTI)

The grand procession, taking place in Prayagraj amid tight security, also features several acrobatic acts such as sword fights, and stick fights performed by the Sadhus.

Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Rambhadracharya, with 'mahants' and 'sadhus' of 'Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara', 'Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara', and 'Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara' leads the 'Chavni Pravesh' procession. (PTI)

The procession is being led by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, said an ANI report. The Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas of the Vaishnava sect were formed during the Mughal era, the report added.

Foreign devotees take part in the 'Chavni Pravesh' procession.(PTI)

Apart from these three major akharas, there are many more akharas who have already made their entry at the Maha Kumbh premises with great pomp and show.

Mahants and sadhus of Digambar, Nirmohi, and Nirvani akharas take part in the 'Chavni Pravesh'.(PTI)

Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri told ANI that he performed a fire ritual to maintain the divinity, grandness and safety at the Maha Kumbh.

"Maha Kumbh will be grand. We performed Havan in our Akhara for the safety (of people) in Maha Kumbh. It was a special Havan for Maa Baglamukhi, one of the 10 Mahavidyas, where the religious ritual was performed with mustard seeds. We prayed to Maa Baglamukhi for the Kumbh to remain divine, grand and safe. The government was making efforts to accommodate 40 crore people here and we prayed for their safe journey," he said.

Sadhus of Digambar, Nirvani, and Nirmohi akharas on their way to Prayagraj participate in 'Chavni Pravesh' procession.(PTI)

Maha Kumbh 2025 will commence on January 13 and will go on for over a month till February 25. This year, a whopping footfall of over 40 crore visitors is expected at the event.