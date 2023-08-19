Vaishnaw unveils nation’s first 3D-printed post office in Bengaluru

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru on Friday. India's first 3D-printed post office was built with a robotic printer using 3D printing technology (PTI)

The inauguration of the 1,000 square feet post office was held in Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar. According to postal officials, the construction of the building was carried out by Larsen & Toubro Limited while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, provided technical guidance.

“This city always presents a new picture of India. The new picture that you saw today in terms of this 3D-printed post office building, that’s the spirit of India,” Vaishnaw, who holds the railways, communications, electronics and IT portfolios, said at the event.

“The spirit of development, the spirit of developing our own technology, the spirit of doing something which was considered impossible in the earlier times. That’s the defining feature of these times,” he added.

Postal officials said the construction activity began in April and was completed in a period of 45 days, as compared to about six to eight months taken by the conventional method. Cost and time savings make 3D-concrete printing technology a viable alternative to conventional building practices.

“Having a 3D-printed concrete building constructed on site is a great initiative. This is a technology demonstrator. IIT-Madras has done fabulous work on this. When this technology will become mainstream, we will see more such initiatives taking this technology forward,” he said.

The Union minister also said that nobody had ever thought that India would be developing its own 4G and 5G technology. “Nobody ever thought that India would manufacture its complex telecom equipment,” he said.

In a post on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 3D-printed post office is “a testament to our nation’s innovation and progress” and also “embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India”

“Every Indian would be proud to see India’s first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation’s innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office’s completion,” he said.

