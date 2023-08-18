WATCH: India's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India's first “3D-printed post office” in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday. The building is located in Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar and spans an area of 1100 square feet. India's first 3D-printed post office inaugurated in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI)

This new approach to construction involves 3D-printing technology, which requires minimal manual intervention and utilises computer-controlled processes to create three-dimensional shapes during building construction.

Addressing the event, Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of railways, and electronics and information technology, said, “It is a proud moment,” in India's achievement with 3D-printed technology. “A new picture of India that we saw in terms of this 3D-printed technology,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to share the pictures of the newly inaugurated 3D-printed post office and said it is “a testament to our nation's innovation and progress.”

Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati had constructed a 3D-printed sentry post for the Indian Army as part of an indigenous research and development initiative.

In April 2021, Union minister Nirmala Sitaraman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed home in Chennai, created by the tech startup Tvasta and located within the IIT-Madras campus.

Moreover, the world's first 3D-printed Hindu temple is currently under construction in Telangana. The temple located near Siddipet will cover an area of 3,800 square feet. Apsuja Infratech, Hyderabad-based company, is working on the temple in collaboration with Simpliforge Creations, a 3D-printed construction firm.

What is 3D-printing technology in construction?

- 3D printing in construction employs robotic systems to place construction materials in layers, forming walls, floors, and roofs.

-Unlike the traditional methods of slow bricklaying and rebar reinforcement, 3D printing is significantly faster in creating structures. For instance, a 2,000-square-foot house that would take around four months to build using conventional techniques can be erected in as little as 7 to 10 days with 3D printing.

-In construction 3D printing, materials are layered sequentially through computer-controlled processes to craft three-dimensional shapes.

-To create a structure, the 3D printer follows dimensions from a software program and constructs the design on a platform. Various materials, such as cement, plastic, or liquid metals, can be used to build the structure.

