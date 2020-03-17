e-paper
Vaishno Devi Board tells pilgrims to postpone visit over coronavirus

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has asked pilgrims to put off their visit till the situation becomes normal.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pilgrims at Vaishno Devi gate in Katra near Jammu.
Pilgrims at Vaishno Devi gate in Katra near Jammu. (PTI File Photo)
         

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Tuesday evening appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the cave shrine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal came after the Board’s CEO Ramesh Kumar reviewed the situation in Jammu where three persons have tested positive for the virus.

“The CEO reviewed all aspects related to the yatra and the safety of pilgrims. Considering the spread of Covid-19 infection, the CEO appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the holy cave shrine till normalisation of the situation,” said an official spokesman.

The Shrine Board had already taken several preventive measures for ensuring safety of the pilgrims. These include curtailing of Atka Aarti slots, closing of Garbhjoon Cave at Adhkuwari, restricting yatra in groups etc.

All pilgrims visiting the shrine have to fill self reporting forms available at yatra registration counters, accommodations and helipad terminal of the shrine. Further, they are required to pass through mandatory thermal scanning at Katra before proceeding for the pilgrimage.

“Those, who have already reached base camp Katra and presently undertaking the pilgrimage shall, however, undergo all the preventive measures,” he added.

Almost 2500 people including travellers and people are currently under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir while 2095 people are under home quarantine.

Across the union territory, 29 people are now quarantined in hospitals and 178 people are under home surveillance. A total of 176 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period so far.

