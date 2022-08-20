Vaishno Devi Yatra temporarily stopped due to flashfloods caused by heavy rains

Vaishno Devi Yatra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir has been temporarily suspended on Friday evening due to heavy rain which triggered flash floods in the region, the officials have informed.

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/NhgxNjbV9x — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

“In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi has been stopped from Katra. Priority given to pilgrims coming downwards,” the shrine board informed.

"Priority is being accorded to yatris, currently in Bhawan area, coming down towards Sanjhichatt and then Katra under close watch of Shrine Board staff, police and CRPF officials and the overall supervision of Additional Chief Executive Officer Navneet, who is stationed at the Bhawan," the official said.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said there were no reports of any casualties or property damage, and the situation was under control.

Several videos shared on social media show flood-like situations on the Vaishno Devi track.

According to an official, Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine was battered by torrential rain for many hours in the evening, leading the authorities to delay the yatra till 5am on Saturday as a precaution.

Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it began to rain severely and persisted till midnight. The Himkoti (battery vehicle) track was then suspended as a result, the officials said.

To avoid panic, regular announcements are being made via the public address system.

The officials also stated that emergency response teams, CRPF and medical units have been placed on high alert.

