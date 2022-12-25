On India-China tensions, Congress's Vajpayee-Nehru tacit swipe at BJP

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as top leaders marked the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India. In his tweet, the former union minister made a tacit reference to the chaos in Parliament this winter session while the opposition alleged that the government denied them a discussion on clash between Indian and Chinese troops earlier this month.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was a first term MP when he co-signed a letter to Nehru requesting for Parliament to be convened earlier than scheduled to debate the Chinese invasion," Jairam Ramesh wrote in his tweet. " Nehru agreed. Now MPs can't even discuss ongoing Chinese incursions," he further added. The Congress leader was talking about the 1962 India-China tensions when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of the country. On Vajpayee's demand, Nehru had agreed for a discussion. His tweet came hours after President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others paid rich respects to Vajpayee, who was also the co-founder of the BJP.

The Congress has been attacking the ruling party ever since details were shared about the December 9 clash between troops of the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector. No Indian soldier died and no major injuries were reported, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament. Both the houses saw repeated disruptions as opposition leaders - including those from the grand old party - continued to demand a discussion.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit back at the party at the time, saying that it was trying to deflect attention around the discrepancies linked to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation funding and also made a reference to 1962 war when he said: "Nobody can take even an inch of land in India".

The winter session of Parliament was cut short this week as it ended on Friday, days ahead of schedule. The session began on December 7 and was scheduled to end on December 29.

