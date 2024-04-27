Vande Metro trains to be operational from July: Officials

India will get its first Vande Metro in July, officials close to the development said on Saturday. The train aimed to cater to intercity passengers covering up to 250 km will have 12 coaches and seating like a metro train. The Vande Metro train coaches are being made in the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and are in their final stages. (PTI)

“The air-conditioned train will revolutionise the travel era and is expected to run at a maximum speed of 130km per hour,” one of the above-mentioned officials said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The bench-type seating arrangement maximises passenger capacity, providing a comfortable medium-distance commute,” he added.

The Vande Metro trains will complete trials in the coming two months after which it will be operational by July, a second official said.

The coaches are being made in the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and are in their final stages, he said.

Speaking about the features of the train, a railways official said, “Each coach will be equipped with sensors for fire and smoke detection.”

With an aim to boost safety, these trains will be equipped with the Kavach system, which is a pivotal measure to prevent collisions. “The gangway, which joins two coaches, will be wide like corridors to provide a smooth walk-through in the train,” he said.

Speaking of passenger convenience, another railway official said, “There will be a wheelchair-accessible lavatory in coaches. Windows and doors are designed for both safety and convenience with wider openable hopper-type windows for emergency situations and spacious entrances featuring wider doors.”

“For passenger comfort, automatic plug doors at the entrance and touch-free doors in the compartment area will also be provided,” he added.

He also said that the Indian Railways (IR) will roll out the Vande Metros with 12 coaches but may be extended up to 16 as per the demand.

The IR aims to cater to passengers of all categories by introducing Vande Metro, Vande Bharat chair char and Vande Bharat sleeper trains.

“Trail run of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to begin next week,” a third official said.

The trains, which will have modern interior designs, are expected to be operational by 2025 and will cut travel time by two hours compared to other trains. Its first prototype, however, is almost ready, the official concluded.