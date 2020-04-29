e-paper
Home / India News / Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town

Varanasi shut down today as Covid-19 cases rise in UP town

Varanasi’s  district magistrate said the movement of people engaged in government work, social organisations providing food packets, home delivery of milk and those associated with state-run and private hospitals will be allowed.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Varanasi
A deserted road in Varanasi during the day-long complete shut down in the city due to rise in Covid-19 cases, April 29, 2020.
All shops, markets, home delivery services and business activities are closed for a day on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said as the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose in municipal corporation limits.

The temple town, which is also the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reported 49 cases of Covid-19 including one death so far. Eight patients have also recovered from the deadly disease and 40 are being treated.

Sharma said the movement of people engaged in government work, social organisations providing food packets, home delivery of milk and those associated with state-run and private hospitals will be allowed.

Apart from these, all types of passes will remain suspended on Wednesday, he said.

The district magistrate said a decision may be taken to open shops and allow other activities after Thursday. He said that this order is only for the limits of Varanasi municipal corporation and does not apply to rural areas.

No one, except those with a medical reason, will be allowed to get inside Varanasi’s municipal limits. Anyone found outside their house in the city without a medical emergency will be booked.

Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
184 nations ‘going through hell’ as Covid-19 wasn’t stopped at source: Trump
‘Warne hated it’: Brett Lee recalls how Sachin ‘toyed’ with Shane Warne
Forget battery life woes: Xiaomi’s electric bike has range of 120 kms
Covid-19 may keep coming back every year, Moody’s growth estimate | Top 5 from HT
