Varanasi woman falls to death during police raid to bust alleged sex racket

india

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:00 IST

A woman allegedly involved in a sex racket died after jumping off a three-storey house in Varanasi’s Sanjay Nagar Colony during a raid on Sunday night, police said.

Police mounted the raid after local residents complained that the inmates of the house could be involved in a prostitution and sex racket. The residents are said to have prevented five people from leaving the house until the police arrived.

“The police team found a woman found lying at a plot next to the house during the search in the house and the surroundings. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary.

She reportedly ran to the roof and jumped off the building to escape the police. She was around 28 years of age, said a police official.

Police said another woman also jumped off the roof in attempt to flee the scene but fell on the roof of the adjacent building and suffered minor injuries.

The injured woman and two other men were taken into custody, said the police. The owner of the house, who lives elsewhere, has also been taken into custody for interrogation.

A few tenants, including three women, were living in the three-storey house in Sanjay Nagar Colony in Pahadia area.

Locals alleged that different men used to visit the house every evening. The activities of those visiting the house appeared to be suspicious. They suspected a prostitution racket was being run from the house and informed the police.

The police claimed some objectionable materials were recovered from the house. Police also found visa related documents from the building.

“The documents suggest some foreigners also used to visit the place. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the matter,” said the SSP.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the woman.