e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Poet Varavara Rao, accused in Bhima Koregaon case, tests Covid-19 positive

Poet Varavara Rao, accused in Bhima Koregaon case, tests Covid-19 positive

Rao, who was shifted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness, has been keeping unwell for a while.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustn Times, New Delhi
         

Poet and writer Varavara Rao, accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, confirmed Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, dean of JJ hospital in Mumbai.

Rao, who was shifted to the hospital after he complained of giddiness, has been keeping unwell for a while.

The family members of Rao, 81, had expressed concern about his worsening health condition. Rao’s wife Hemalatha and daughters Sahaja, Anala and Pavana said while speaking to reporters they were worried about his deteriorating health, as was evident from the phone call they had received on Saturday.

Rao’s co-prisoner also told the family that the poet-writer needed immediate medical care for not only physical but also neurological issues.

In April, around 40 prominent writers wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting Rao’s release in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He was first arrested by the Pune Police in August 2018, but was released after a court order. He was rearrested in November 2018. Initially lodged in the Yeravada Jail in Pune, he was later moved to the Mumbai prison.

tags
top news
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
‘Presumptuous’: What Sachin Pilot’s petition in court says about Ashok Gehlot
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
India flays Pakistan for dam on Indus, says it will submerge parts of J-K and Ladakh
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot | Opinion
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot | Opinion
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In