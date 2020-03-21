Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 19:06 IST

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted on Saturday to say she has tested negative for Covid-19 after she and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, came in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who was later confirmed to be a positive case of the disease sparking concerns that the infection may have been spread to several top politicians through chain transmission.

“After conducting a #Covid19 test, I’m happy to inform you that the results came back negative. However, as a preventive measure, my son and I will continue to be in isolation for 15 days,” the senior BJP leader tweeted.

A UP government official who didn’t want to be named said BJP MP Dushyant Singh had also tested negative.

Both mother and son along with several other hotshots had come in contact with Kanika Kapoor at one of the three parties she attended upon her arrival from London on March 11.

Another high profile politician and Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who was present in one of those parties attended by Kanika in Lucknow, too, tested negative on Saturday.

Vasundhara Raje thanked all the well-wishers for their concern after the mother-son duo announced they were self-quarantining themselves on Friday.

“A lot of you checked up on me and I appreciate your concern. I want to thank you for your prayers & good wishes. They are what keep me going,” she said in another tweet.

Following Kapoor’s announcement that she had tested postive, a number of people who came in contact with her directly or indirectly went into self-quarantine. They also included TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel.

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose high profile party in Lucknow was one among the three attended by Kapoor, is also in isolation for 14 days, said an official quoted by PTI.

Apart from some good news, Saturday also witnessed some bad news as the health ministry confirmed that the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country had reached 283 with record 65 fresh cases reported in a single day.