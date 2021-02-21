Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly

Factionalism in the Rajasthan unit of the BJP has become more evident with MLAs considered close to former chief minister Vasundahra Raje writing to state party chief Satish Poonia, complaining of being ignored in the state assembly.

Raje's supporters recently held a ‘chintan baithak’ (brainstorming meeting) in Kota city and pitched for her to be the chief ministerial candidate in the next assembly polls in the state.

Around 20 MLAs including former Speaker Kailash Meghwal, Narpat Singh Rajvi, Kali Charan Saraf, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Pushpendra Singh, Rampratap Kasaniya, etc have written to Poonia and complained of prejudice against them in the House.

“Some members are able to raise public issues daily through adjournment motion and many aren’t getting a chance despite listing issues under the motion. We have urged Satish Poonia to ensure that all are given equal opportunity,” said a senior MLA on condition of anonymity.

Adjournment motion is to draw the attention of the House to a recent matter of urgent public importance. The budget session of the assembly that began on February 10 is currently on.

“Some of the old and experienced MLAs are feeling ignored. I agree with them and so I have signed the letter. Floor management is the responsibility of the leader of opposition and whip and the MLAs feel they are being ignored,” Meghwal said.

He said the MLAs feel that they are not being given the importance they deserve in the assembly proceedings. “This feeling should come to an end all be given equal chance,” he said.

Senior BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi said, “I have signed the letter as I didn’t like the idea that an adjournment motion should come up after a nod from the leader of opposition when it should be the Speaker’s prerogative. This is against the practice of assembly and has never happened in the last 70 years.”

Another signatory to the letter questioned how could the leader of opposition or deputy leader of opposition decide which MLA would bring an adjournment motion. He claimed that only those MLAs who are in sync with the leader of opposition are allowed to bring in an adjournment motion.

"There is resentment among the MLAs as their voices have been muzzled," he said.





Deputy leader of opposition, Rajendra Rathore refuted the allegations. “There is no such thing and everyone is given a chance to speak. Around 47 MLAs spoke on the Governor’s speech,” he said.

On raising an adjournment motion, he said it is the prerogative of the assembly Speaker. “I am not aware of any such letter. There might be some misunderstanding,” said Rathore.

BJP state chief Satish Poonia who is in Delhi to attend a party meeting could not be contacted.