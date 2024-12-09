VCK slams leader’s remarks on DMK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) said on Sunday that the party will soon take a decision regarding action against its deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna for his remarks against ally, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, while sharing a dais with actor-politician Vijay. Actor and TVK president Vijay during the launch of book ‘Ambedkar: Leader for AlI’ in Chennai on Friday (PTI)

Arjuna and Vijay on Friday attended the launch of a book on BR Ambedkar, while VCK founder-chief Thol Thirumavalavan decided to give the event a miss. Thirumavalavan said that the party held a meeting on Sunday to discuss Arjuna’s speech. “Senior leaders believe his act at the event affects our party. In a day or two, we will announce our decision regarding that… I am clear that it is not appropriate to speak against our alliance partner,” he added.

At the event, Arjuna said that chief ministers must be elected by the people and it should not be a position that comes by birth in an apparent reference to late chief minister M Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin being the current chief minister and his son Udhayanidhi being the deputy chief minister. “Monarchy exists here,” Arjuna said on Friday. “Dynasty politics must be abolished in 2026 (assembly elections).”

Thirumavalavan was originally slated to take part in the launch of the book Ambedkar: Leader for AlI, co-published by Vikatan and Arjuna’s political strategy firm Voice of Commons, on Ambedkar’s death anniversary. However, the VCK chief pulled out of the event after organisers invited Vijay. The TVK chief took a jibe at the VCK leader on Friday, saying that he skipped the event due to “alliance pressure”.

“VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan could not attend the function today. I can sense the extent of alliance pressure that has prevented him from attending this function on Ambedkar’s book launch,” the actor-politician said at the event. Thirumavalavan denied the allegation, saying that he was not under any pressure.

He further said that the opposition was trying to dismantle the ruling alliance, led by the DMK. VCK is also part of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at the national level. “We have no necessity to join any new alliance. Our alliance with the DMK is strong,” the VCK MP reiterated.