Vehicle owners should immediately adopt FASTag, deadline won't be extended: Govt
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the deadline for implementation of FASTag would not be extended further, and the vehicle owners should immediately adopt the e-payment facilty.
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016. Making the tags compulsory would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas, as the fee payment would be done electronically.
Replying to a query on FASTags, Gadkari said the government had extended FASTag registration date limit two-three times before and now, it would not be extended further. Now, everybody should immediately buy FASTags, he added.
The FASTag registration has gone up to 90 per cent on some routes and only 10 per cent people are left. FASTag is also available on toll nakas and people should purchase and use it for seamless traffic, he told reporters at the Nagpur airport.
The central government extended the FASTag deadline for the vehicles from January 1, 2021, to February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't let govt sit in peace till farmers' demands met: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no time for farmers, 'hopping' to poll-bound states, says D Raja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Committed to energise country’s growth trajectory,’ says PM Modi in Kerala
- On a whistle-stop visit to the poll-bound state (he spent three hours) the Prime Minister said the Union government was committed to improve infrastructural facilities in the state and it was quite evident in the recent budget.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will go on killing spree: Dismissed constable threatens Gorakhpur police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vehicle owners should immediately adopt FASTag, deadline won't be extended: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Offices can resume work after disinfection if Covid cases reported in premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many changes made after Pulwama attack': Inspector General CRPF
- “There has been a change in our SOP and our equipment have also improved,” IG CRPF Deepak Ratan said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LPG price hiked by ₹50 per cylinder in Delhi, to cost ₹769 from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab: SAD accuses Cong of misusing civil, police machinery in civic body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put Electricity Amendment Bill in public domain: Engineers federation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-hour daily load-shedding begins in Meghalaya due to power purchase dues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 50, 154 still missing after a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K police foil major terror plot in Jammu, seize IED from al-Badr man
- Police said the al-Badr man who was arrested is a resident of Pulwama and is a student at a nursing college in Chandigarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi inaugurates key projects in Chennai ahead of assembly polls
- Modi announced that the Centre has accepted the demand of the Devendrakula Velalar community that they should be known by their heritage name, a day after a bill to modify the list of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox