Vehicle pile-up amid dense fog injures 3, kills over 100 goats on Agra-Delhi Expressway

A major vehicle pile-up on Wednesday on the Agra-Delhi Expressway due to dense fog left three people injured and over 100 goats dead, police said, adding that six vehicles were severely damaged in the incident that took place amid poor visibility conditions. Visuals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed traffic moving at a snail’s pace as commuters struggled to navigate through the thick fog cover.

The accident took place on Agra-Delhi Expressway near Tapal town.

Among the vehicles involved in the accident was a truck carrying approximately 230 goats, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. Six vehicles, including three trucks, were severely damaged in the pile-up.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, a police official said.

Collision on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway

In a similar incident, fog caused collision of 15 vehicles near the Jansath flyover on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

The accident in Muzaffarnagar took place in the early hours of the morning when two trucks collided against each other in near-zero visibility due to dense fog. Thereafter, over 15 vehicles collided with each other on the highway.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said the police were informed about the incident and rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"Two injured persons were taken to the district hospital for treatment," she said.

The highway was blocked after the accident but has been cleared, and the traffic is moving again. On January 10, a multiple vehicles collision occurred on Delhi-Lucknow expressway near Bahadurgarh station because of extremely low visibility due to thick fog. According to Hapur Police, the heavy fog provided conditions which were dangerous to drive upon and caused a few accidents to happen.

Whole Delhi-NCR is on standstill position due to dense fog. The weather conditions have resulted cancellation of 184 flights, 26 trains have been delayed as per reports.

Delhi temperature

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded morning temperature of 9 degrees celsius, and the weather service forecasted more fog in the evening and overnight. Additionally, the India Meteorological Office (IMD) predicted heavy fog in the morning, overcast skies later in the day, and the possibility of light rain in the evening or at night.

(With inputs from PTI)