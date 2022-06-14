Vehicular movement disrupted for 2nd day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s questioning

New Delhi: Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of central Delhi for the second day because of the closure of some roads, restrictions, and diversions in view of Congress’s protests in solidarity with Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Gandhi for questioning again on Tuesday in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories regarding road blockages, vehicular movement, restrictions, and diversions on social media. In a tweet around 6.30 am, the police asked motorists to avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurugram Road between 10.45 am and 11.15 am citing special traffic arrangements. It did not say they were part of the measures in view of the protests.

Around an hour later, the police issued three more advisories via Twitter related to routes between Congress’s headquarters on Akbar Road to ED’s office on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

“Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” one of the tweets said. “Due to special traffic arrangements inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”

The police also asked motorists to avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, and Man Singh Road Junction between 7 am and noon due to heavy traffic movement.

A traffic police officer said adequate personnel have been deployed in central Delhi to guide motorists and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

