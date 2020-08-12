e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Venkaiah Naidu completes 3 years as Vice President

Venkaiah Naidu completes 3 years as Vice President

Venkaiah Naidu cited in-House research and data analysis to show that the productivity of the Rajya Sabha has been declining over the last 25 years and the House could use 100% of its allotted time only once in 1999 during the last 20 years.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 03:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Venkaiah Naidu said that after he began his innings, the productivity in the three sessions before the 2019 general election stood at 28.90%, 27.3% and just 6.8%. After the polls, the last three sessions saw 104%, 99% and 76% productivity.
Venkaiah Naidu said that after he began his innings, the productivity in the three sessions before the 2019 general election stood at 28.90%, 27.3% and just 6.8%. After the polls, the last three sessions saw 104%, 99% and 76% productivity.
         

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah completed three years in office amid Covid-related uncertainties but also amid signals of an improved performance in the Upper House of Parliament, which he dubbed as “winds of change”.

Naidu cited in-House research and data analysis to show that the productivity of the Rajya Sabha has been declining over the last 25 years and the House could use 100% of its allotted time only once in 1999 during the last 20 years.

But in 2019, the average productivity climbed at 78.42% during 2019, the highest usage of time since 2010. Naidu said that after he began his innings, the productivity in the three sessions before the 2019 general election stood at 28.90%, 27.3% and just 6.8%. After the polls, the last three sessions saw 104%, 99% and 76% productivity.

Of the 93 bills passed by Rajya Sabha during his tenure, 60 were passed during the last three sessions. He said, “Despite the given composition of the House and stated positions of different parties, Rajya Sabha has passed some major bills like the Triple Talaq Bill, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the J&K Reorganisation Bill.

tags
top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In