Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Veteran CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy dies at 83

Updated on: Aug 23, 2025 03:44 am IST

Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice, had served as general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy died at a private hospital here on Friday, party sources said.

He was 83.

A former MP, Reddy breathed his last on Friday night due to old age related ailments while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, CPI sources said.

Reddy, who was elected to Lok Sabha twice, had served as general secretary of CPI during 2012-19.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy, who belongs to Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, had played a key role in Left politics at the national level and in a number of people's struggles, the chief minister said in a condolence message.

