Vice President Dhankhar highlights need for constructive debate, dialogue in Parliament

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday underscored the need for constructive debate and dialogue in Parliament, saying the era of disruption should end and make way for meaningful discussions. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the need of productive discussion and debate in Parliament on Friday, stating that the disruptive age must come to an end to create room for important conversations.(PTI)

His remarks came ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

While addressing the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), he said what the country truly needs is an opposition that is both constructive and cooperative.

"There will now be more debate, dialogue, discussion, deliberation, and not disturbance or disruption in this Parliament," the Rajya Sabha chairman said, highlighting the importance of a cooperative opposition.

Reflecting on women's empowerment, he lauded the recent reservation for women in legislatures, calling it a landmark achievement.

"Now we have reservation for women to the extent of one-third," he said, adding the country is witnessing an affirmative ecosystem that supports women's aspirations.

However, he cautioned that with increased aspirations come greater challenges, requiring regulation of energy and direction.

The vice president stressed that India's progress is incomplete without the active contribution of women.

"I have no doubt that without the contribution of half of humanity, neither the planet can be happy nor the nation can progress," he asserted.

On the role of the NCW, Dhankhar urged the Commission to focus on information dissemination and constructive persuasion rather than sensationalism.

"Strength is never in the exercise of power but in the realisation of limitations. Your limitations define your power," he said, advising the Commission to set a new trend where creating headlines through coercive mechanisms should be the last priority.

He also called on the media to exercise sensitivity, cautioning that it is easy for journalists to create sensational narratives.

Dhankhar praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for setting a record in budget presentations and serving as a beacon for aspiring women leaders.

"From development of women, we are marching into women-led development," he said, adding this concept is not new to India but deeply embedded in its civilisation.

The vice president acknowledged that subtle discrimination against women, especially in work places and politics, remains a significant challenge.

He urged the NCW to draft a national plan to address these issues, emphasising that men's inclination to dominate women must come to an end.

"This dominance is psychologically depressing for women, and we must create a system where fiscal rewards compensate them adequately," he said.

Stressing the need for authentic gender equality, Dhankhar remarked that policy-making requires a thought process shaped by experience.

He asserted that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation will be powered by its women.

"If India has to achieve developed status, which it will, then the engine has to be fuelled by our women, our girls," he said, adding India's rapid growth has made it the most aspirational nation in the world.

"When you are aspirational, 'ye dil maange' more," he said.