Vice president election: Who’s with CP Radhakrishnan, who backs Sudershan Reddy? Full list of parties

Voting for the vice-presidential election is currently underway in Parliament, with current members of both houses – Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – casting their votes under secret ballot to elect one leader between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and INDIA bloc's B Sudershan Reddy for the key post which fell vacant in July this year due to Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation. NDA candidate for vice presidential election CP Radhakrishnan (left) and INDIA bloc candidate Sudershan Reddy (right).(PTI photos)

The electoral college for vice-presidential election comprises the total strength of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – 788 – which currently is 781 due to six seats vacant in the upper house and one in the lower house. Follow vice-presidential election live updates

The electoral college for the vice presidential election is made up of a total of 788 members – 245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote in the election.

With at least 14 MPs – seven of BJD, four of BRS four, one of SAD and two independents – not voting in the vice-presidential election, a total 767 are expected to vote. The NDA, along with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has 429 MPs supporting Radhakrishnan while 324 Opposition MPs are supporting Reddy, giving the ruling alliance a clear edge.

Full list of parties supporting CP Radhakrishnan in Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 240 MPs

Telugu Desam (TDP) - 16 MPs

Janata Dal-United (JDU) - 12

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) - 5

Apna Dal-Soneylal (ADAL) - 1 0 1

AJSU Party (AJSUP) - 1

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 1

Janasena Party (JnP) - 2

Shiv Sena (SHS) - 7

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - 1

United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) - 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAMS) - 1

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) - 2

Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) - 2

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) - 1

In Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - 102

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - 4

Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) - 4

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - 3

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - 2

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) - 1

Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-SP) - 1

National People's Party (NPP) - 1

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) - 1

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - 1

Republican Party of India (Athawale) - 1

Shiv Sena (post-2018) - 1

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) - 1

United People's Party–Liberal (UPPL) - 1

Independent (aligned with NDA) - 1 (Kartikeya Sharma)

Nominated members - 7

Full list of parties supporting B Sudershan Reddy in Lok Sabha

Indian National Congress (INC) - 99

Samajwadi Party (SP) - 37

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) - 28 (one seat vacant)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - 22

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (SHSUBT) - 9

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) - 8

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - 4

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) - 4

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 3

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) - 3

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) 2 0 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK 2 0 2

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) - 2

Kerala Congress (KEC) - 1

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) - 1

Voice of the People Party (VOTPP) - 1

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) - 1

Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) - 1

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) - 1

Independent (IND) - 3

In Rajya Sabha

Indian National Congress (INC) - 27

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) - 13

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - 10

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - 5

Communist Party of India-Marxist) (CPIM) - 4

Samajwadi Party (SP) - 4

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) - 1

Communist Party of India (CPI) - 2

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) - 2

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) - 2

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray group) - 2

Anchalik Gana Morcha - 1

Kerala Congress (M) - 1

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) - 1

Independent (aligned with INDIA) - 1

There are several opposition parties who are neither aligned with the NDA nor with the INDIA bloc. They are:

Lok Sabha

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) - 4

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - 3

Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram (ASPKR) - 1

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - 1

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - 1

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) - 1

Independent (IND) - 4

Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) — 9

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) — 7

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) — 7 members

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) — 4

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — 1

Mizo National Front (MNF) — 1

Independent — 1 member

BJD, BRS, SAD and two Independent MPs have abstained from voting in the vice-presidential election, meaning, the candidate getting at least 384 votes will be declared winner.