e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vice president pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Vice president pays tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary

Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings on Children’s Day which is observed on Nehru’s birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 15:02 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Venkaiah Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.
Venkaiah Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care.(ANI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.

Naidu also extended greetings on Children’s Day which is observed on Nehru’s birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Nehru wad born on this day in 1889.

“My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Naidu in another tweet said children are the future of the country and must be nurtured with love and care. “The values of honesty, integrity, respecting elders along with the importance of Indian culture and harmonious co-existence with nature must be inculcated in the children from the very beginning,” he said.

tags
top news
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
All states called: What lies next for Trump and Biden?
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
‘Expansionism a mental disorder’: PM Modi targets China in Jaisalmer speech
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In