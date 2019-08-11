Vice President to complete 2 years in office

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:29 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will complete a whirlwind two years in office on Sunday, during which he has held 330 public engagements and chaired 123 sittings of the Rajya Sabha.

Naidu, who was a cabinet minister before he was elected Vice President, has visited all states and Union territories in the last two years.

He will celebrate the two-year milestone in Chennai and a chronicle of his life as VP titled, ‘Listening, Learning, Leading…’ will be released by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Geneticist MS Swaminathan, scientist Kasturi Rangan, founder of Apollo Hospitals Pratap Reddy, badminton guru Pullela Gopichand and commentator S Gurumurthy will be present at the event, which will also be attended by the Tamil Nadu governor, chief minister and deputy CM, and information & broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

The 257-page chronicle with 232 photo illustrations gives an account of Naidu’s 330 major public engagements, which include 97 visits to scientific and technological institutions, visits to 67 universities and leading institutions for convocations, 60 award presentations encouraging the accomplished and the promising in different areas, 52 book releases, 35 interactions with student groups and the youth and 25 special lectures on a variety of issues, said an official.

