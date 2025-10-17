Victim’s family alleges extra-marital affair

The family of 28-year-old dermatologist Dr Kritika Reddy, allegedly murdered by her husband Dr Mahendra Reddy, through precisely administered IV injections which induced an anaesthesia overdose, has alleged that the accused was allegedly pursuing an extra-marital relationship. The couple were married in May 2024. (HT PHOTO)

“We had suspicions from the day my sister died. We insisted on a postmortem, but Mahendra staged an emotional drama saying he couldn’t bear to see her body being cut,” Kritika’s sister, Dr Nikhita, told reporters on Thursday. She alleged that Mahendra had been administering unnecessary medicines and drips to Kritika. “She was completely healthy. My parents treated Mahendra like their own son. But later, we found out about his immoral relationship,” she said.

Police said Mahendra allegedly injected propofol -- a powerful anaesthetic -- into Kritika under the guise of treatment at their Marathahalli residence. “Preliminary evidence suggests that Dr Mahendra Reddy deliberately administered the anaesthesia injection to end his wife’s life. We are examining call records, financial transactions, and forensic findings to establish the complete motive. More arrests cannot be ruled out as the probe deepens,” said DCP Parashuram.

Kritika’s sister also alleged that Mahendra had opposed her plan to start her own clinic. “She wanted to open a small clinic to help poor patients, but he never supported her. He didn’t even agree to register their marriage officially,” Nikhita said.

The family recalled that Mahendra had resisted the idea of a postmortem at the time of Kritika’s death. “He acted as if he was heartbroken and emotionally shattered, convincing us not to put her body through postmortem. But we demanded it, and later, the truth started to unfold,” Nikhita added.

Unable to continue living in the house where Kritika died, her family has donated the property to ISKCON. “Kritika always wanted to do good for others. We gave her home to God as a way to honour her memory,” they said.

Meanwhile, Victoria Hospital, where Mahendra previously worked, has distanced itself from the case, clarifying that he resigned months ago. “Dr Mahendra Reddy was a certified gastro surgeon from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for the academic year 2023–24. He completed his fellowship in March and worked on a contract basis until July 2, 2025, when he was relieved from his duties,” the hospital said in an official statement.

Police said they are investigating multiple angles, including an alleged affair, financial disputes, and premeditated intent. “It is premature to come to any conclusion about the motive. We will unearth it once the probe is completed,” DCP Parashuram added.