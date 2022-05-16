Video: PM Modi autographs a sketch of him and Buddha in Nepal's Lumbini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi autographed a sketch depicting him and Lord Buddha as he received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Nepal's Lumbini during his day-long visit on Monday. People from all age groups were seen cheering as the prime minister met them.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Modi is seen giving his autograph on the artwork which depicts him seeking the blessings of Buddha. The excited crowd chanted slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” in the background.

#WATCH | PM Modi autographs a sketch depicting him and Lord Buddha, as he receives a warm welcome by the Indian community in Lumbini, Nepal pic.twitter.com/UgDYGjjU1O — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

Modi is currently on a one-day visit to the Himalayan nation at the invitation of his counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which commemorates the birthday of Prince Siddhartha, who later went on to become Gautam Buddha.

Modi also offered prayers at Maya Devi temple, considered the birthplace of Lord Buddha, in Lumbini. Modi later participated in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist Culture and heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

This is Modi's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014, when he first became prime minister, and also the first since 2019 after he was re-elected.