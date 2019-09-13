Video shows UP man kicked, thrashed by cops for failing to show bike papers

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:00 IST

A 25- year-old man was kicked, punched and thrashed in front of his 5-year-old nephew by two policemen after he failed to show papers of his motorbike in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar. The merciless beating of the man was captured on camera. The two policemen have been suspended and a probe has been ordered after the video went viral.

The video, shot on a mobile phone by a passerby on Tuesday, showed sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad thrashing and abusing Rinku Yadav. One of the policemen even dragged and sat on a man pinned to the ground on the buzzing road. Yadav kept on begging for mercy while the two continued beating in front of the 5-year-old.

“After an enquiry headed by SP Sadar, both sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and Head police constable Mahendra Prasad have been suspended and called to police line for the grave misconduct,” SP Dr Dharamveer Singh tweeted.

As per the initial reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Rinku Yadav, who was riding a motorcycle, was coming back after showing his nephew to a doctor. In Sakarpar area, he was stopped by the two cops who asked him to show license and papers. Rinku, who did not carry the papers at the time, requested the cops to allow him to get those from home in the same locality. The cops asked for the keys of his bike and when he resisted, the two became furious and pulled him off the bike, pushed him to the ground and thrashed him.

The video showed Rinku begging for mercy, asking “what wrong I have done” but the cops were unstoppable. One of the cops also asked the onlookers to take the man’s bike to the nearby police satation but no one stepped forward.

Few minutes after assault, the injured man, stood up with shaky legs and asks one of onlookers in a complaining tone, Tum Sab Tamasha Dekhtey rahey bas (you all remained mute spectator ).

