Vietnam informs India about Chinese vessel in South China sea

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 05:46 IST

Vietnam has apprised India of tensions arising from China’s deployment of a survey vessel escorted by coast guard ships in the South China Sea, close to waters where state-owned ONGC Videsh is engaged in oil and gas production.

The US has expressed concern at China’s “interference” in oil activities in the South China Sea, including Vietnam’s “long-standing” exploration projects, and Hanoi is looking for support from regional players such as New Delhi, Vietnamese officials said on Monday.

On July 4, Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8, escorted by two coast guard vessels, began a seismic survey near offshore oil blocks within Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the officials said. The move was aimed at disrupting exploration projects in Vietnamese waters, they added.

“We have briefed India about the current situation in the South China Sea as it is a major stakeholder and a key player in the region,” a Vietnamese official said on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 05:46 IST