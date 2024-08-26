Dr Jitendra K Sahu of PGIMER, Chandigarh, one of the recipients of this year’s Vigyan Yuva Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards in Medicine, is recognised globally for his expertise in the field of infantile spasms. The child neurologist describes his work on epilepsy in children. Vigyan Yuva awardee Jitendra K Sahu: Tackling childhood epilepsy

What I do

I primarily work on childhood epilepsy, and children with neurological disorders. I have contributed to the epidemiological, diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation research in these fields. I have over 175 publications and various national and international research grants.

How I do it

My team has studied and shed light on the genetic landscape of infantile spasms and Dravet syndrome, both of which are severe forms of epilepsy and begin in infancy. I have contributed to developing in-house genetic testing for children with Dravet syndrome.

It has often been misunderstood that seizures in children following DPT vaccination, which is prescribed to all children, are a result of the vaccine dose itself. My team’s research has shown that DPT vaccination-associated seizures or epilepsy are basically because of the underlying genetic predisposition of the child. Hence, there is no justification for vaccine hesitancy.

I have founded the South Asia-allied Infantile Spasms Research Group, including members of nine countries. My research has identified key drivers of treatment lag in infantile spasms and formed international key recommendations to mitigate this condition. I have also worked on the implementation of telemedicine for persons with epilepsy.

After my MBBS from Pt JNM Medical College, Raipur in 2003, I pursued courses in MD (Paediatrics) and DM (Paediatrics Neurology) in AIIMS–Delhi before joining PGIMER in 2011. I have been a full professor since 2021. I owe my perspective to my training and fellowships in premier institutions all over the world: Great Ormond Street Hospital, London; Queensland Children’s Hospital, Brisbane; Nationwide Children Hospital, US.