Home / India News / Vijay Babu questioned in sexual assault case after landing in Kerala
india news

Vijay Babu questioned in sexual assault case after landing in Kerala

Kochi police commissioner, Nagaraju Chakilam, said Babu will be questioned on Thursday as well — the same day the high court is also scheduled to take a final decision on the actor-producer’s bail petition in sexual assault case
Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday. He has been accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. (ANI)
Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday. He has been accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. (ANI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

A day after the Kerala high court granted interim anticipatory bail to rape-accused actor and producer Vijay Babu, he returned to Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai and was questioned in connection with the case.

“I have immense faith in the judiciary. I hope I can prove my innocence,” he said upon his arrival Wednesday, 39 days after the police registered two cases against him.

A Malayalam actor who made her debut in Babu’s film filed a complaint on April 22 accusing him of sexually abusing her several times by promising her roles and forcing her to take drugs. Later, the police had filed another case against Babu for identifying the complainant by name on social media.

Kochi police commissioner, Nagaraju Chakilam, said Babu will be questioned on Thursday as well — the same day the high court is also scheduled to take a final decision on the actor-producer’s bail petition.

“We have taken strict measures and even had his passport cancelled... These measures forced him to return to the country. We have strong evidence against him,” said Chakilam.

Babu left the country via Mumbai airport on April 23 for the United Arab Emirates and later named the actor on social media, which prompted the second case.

Babu has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) in the first case. The second case has been registered under IPC section 228A.

In a Facebook live session held a week after he left, Babu denied the rape charges and claimed that he had not fled to Dubai but had travelled on a work-related trip. He said he has known the complainant since 2018 and gave her a chance to act in one of his films. Babu insisted they were not in touch for over a year and that she was upset with him for not giving her good roles. He claimed that their relationship was consensual.

Babu, 45, has produced seven films and acted in eight movies over a decade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out