‘Vijay cannot be judged politically until he faces elections’: BJP leader Sarathkumar

Actor and BJP leader R Sarathkumar on Friday said that only those who listen to people's grievances can become true leaders, adding that actor Vijay's political journey can be assessed only after he contests elections and presents a clear ideological stand. Sarathkumar said actor Vijay's political journey can be assessed only after he contests elections.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi's Tuticorin Airport while on his way to attend Christmas celebrations in Puliyankudi in Tenkasi district, Sarathkumar said, "Only those who listen to people's grievances can become true leaders and heroes. Whether actor Vijay will continue to run a political party after the elections remains uncertain. It is disappointing for his fans that his film Jana Nayagan may be his last movie."

Commenting on the BJP's electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu, he said decisions on seat-sharing would be taken after discussions with the state leadership.

"After the election is announced and discussions are held with the state leadership, it will be decided how many seats the BJP will contest. Only after that will a decision be taken regarding contesting from the Tenkasi constituency. Personally, I feel it would be better if those who have worked with me and travelled with me contest the elections rather than me contesting myself," he said.

Taking a swipe at the DMK government, Sarathkumar said that even truthful statements are portrayed as false under the "Dravidian Model" of governance.

"Even when we speak the truth, it is portrayed as false. That is the nature of the Dravidian Model government. They claim a multi-speciality hospital in Thoothukudi as a maternity hospital. People will understand what they are actually doing," he said.

Raising concerns over law and order, the BJP leader said murders and crimes have increased in Tamil Nadu.

"Murders have increased in Tamil Nadu. There must be some reason for this. Is there an intelligence report on how to prevent it? The police force is limited to only about one lakh personnel. Can they control everything, especially communal violence? Crimes, especially sexual offences, have increased due to drug abuse and drug culture," he said.

On the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM G) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA law and was passed in the recently concluded winter session, Sarathkumar said that while the number of working days has been increased to 125, the implementation lacks clarity.

"They have increased it to 125 days. But they say we will provide 60% of the funding, and the remaining 40% should be covered by you. They also say money should not be given where no work is done. There is no justification for misusing such schemes," he said.

Criticising the DMK government further, he said, "They never welcome good schemes. If something is good, they put their own name on it. If it is bad, they criticise it."

On actor Vijay entering politics, Sarathkumar said, "First, we must understand why Vijay is not being viewed as a politician yet. A political party that has not faced an election cannot be judged fully. They must contest elections, declare their ideology and principles. Right now, only personal attacks are being made. That is why I say he cannot yet be considered a full-fledged political leader. Only after contesting elections will his political stance be clear."

Referring to an incident involving TVK executive Ajitha, he said, "She stood in front of the car. Even if it is an internal party issue, on humanitarian grounds, if a woman asks to speak, the leader should step out and talk. That is what a true leader does. Because that did not happen, the protest occurred. I heard she even consumed sleeping pills. If actor Vijay had just stepped out and spoken a few words, the issue would have ended."

On the revision of electoral rolls, Sarathkumar said, "The voter list is being revised after many years. People must understand that. In my own house, my mother's name was removed, and my son's name was added. I don't see any wrongdoing in that. The special voter list revision has been done properly," he said.

"The DMK government has failed to fulfil its election promises, and this will definitely reflect in the elections. The government should take action to fulfil the demands of nurses who worked sincerely during the COVID period," he further added.

On political alliances, Sarathkumar said clarity would emerge in the coming months. "Let us wait for two months and see how alliances are formed. No one knows what will happen tomorrow. Amit Shah and Modi's visit will be significant," he added.

Concluding his remarks, Sarathkumar said, “We live in a democratic country. Whether democracy works or not, India is a democratic nation. Don't ask me about cinema -- the audience should decide that. Actor Vijay has entered politics at the peak of his career and said he will no longer act. Naturally, that will be disappointing for his fans.”