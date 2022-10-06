Vijayan vows to go all out against drug mafia, launches anti-drug campaign

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday vowed to go all out against the drug mafia as he launched a month-long “no to drug” campaign to raise awareness about an increase in drug abuse in the state.

“We cannot waste even a second. We have to win this fight against drugs. If we fail death will win. We will win. It is possible and we will make it happen,” said Vijayan, who is on a tour to Europe, said while addressing a function virtually. He said the drive will be multipronged and all agencies dealing with the problem will work jointly.

Vijayan called for developing a culture to treat drug couriers and distributors as anti-national elements. He appealed to religious bodies, resident associations, etc to make the campaign a success.

Special programmes will be held in schools and colleges as part of the month-long campaign and pledges against drugs will be taken. An “anti-drug” lamp will be lit in all public places and homes on October 24.

NGOs, media houses, and film actors have pledged support to the campaign.

On average, at least 77 drug-related cases are getting registered daily in the state and account for 10.25% of all cases. Drug-related cases were below 10,000 over the last two years. But they crossed 22,000 in the first nine months of this year.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who was in Thiruvananthapuram for an India-South Africa T-20 match, released the poster of the campaign.