Vijay’s TVK holds first general meeting, opposes delimitation

Actor and new political entrant Vijay held the first general council meeting on Friday of his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and attacked the ruling governments of Tamil Nadu and the Centre—the DMK and BJP who are rivals—of being in a tactical agreement and called them both fascists. Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during the party's first general council meeting in Chennai on Friday. (PTI)

“For votes you (DMK) have an alliance with the Congress and for looting you have a clandestine alliance with the BJP,” said calling the BJP a “secret owner” of the DMK.

Vijay spoke against the delimitation exercise based on population, Hindi imposition, devolution of central funds and other central schemes attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and passed 17 resolutions which included TVK’s stand on these issues. “PM sir, we understand your plans when you start speaking about one nation, one election. Handle Tamil Nadu carefully, sir. Because Tamil Nadu is a state which has shown its power many times,” Vijay cautioned. He also urged the Union to withdraw the Waqf Bill—a resolution to this effect was passed by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly a day ago.

Since Vijay launched his party last year to debut in the 2026 assembly elections, he has named the DMK as his political enemy and the BJP as his ideological enemy. “Tamil Nadu would witness a different election. The contest is solely between two parties—the TVK and the DMK,” Vijay said at the meeting in Chennai of the 2026 polls. “A fascist regime is ruling Tamil Nadu that is no less than the central government whom they call fascist.”

“Chief minister of a monarchy, if you had governed properly, our women would have been safe,” Vijay said, attacking chief minister MK Stalin accusing him of a deteriorating law and order.

Responding to him, both the DMK and BJP said that Vijay was merely mouthing cinema dialogues. “Everyone has a right to speak. People on the ground will decide whom to vote for based on who works for them,” said BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamlai. “There are parties who solve problems on the ground. Then there are parties who speak cinema dialogues. People will compare and make a decision.”