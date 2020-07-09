Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points

india

Crossing three states over five days, Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey was finally found at a temple in Madhya Pradesh. Dubey, who was spotted a day ago at a hotel near Faridabad, turned up at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple when he was reportedly identified by the temple guard who informed the police. Upon arrest, the notorious criminal, in dramatic fashion, yelled “main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur wala”, promoting the policeman standing behind him to thwack him on the head, while other policemen around him were seen guarding him. The criminal, who has 60 criminal cases against him, has been on the run since last Friday after allegedly killing eight policemen in an ambush who had gone to arrest him. He was finally arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the top 10 development in the story:

* Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine. However, temple sources, according to PTI, say Dubey reached the temple gate in the morning and purchased a Rs 250 ticket from a counter near the police post. When he went to a nearby shop to buy prasad for the deity, the shop owner identified him and alerted police. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two of Dubey’s associates were also arrested.

* Dubey will be brought to Uttar Pradesh on a transit remand. “Our campaign against all those involved in the Kanpur case will continue till not even a single member of the Dubey gang is left,” said UP ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar. A police team, led by the investigation officer (IO) in the case from Kanpur, will reach Ujjain as soon as possible to bring Dubey to the state, the officer added.

* Asked whether it was a joint operation of the Madhya Pradesh police and Uttar Pradesh police, The Uttar Pradesh top cop said, “No, our team was not there.”

* Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Those who feel that after going to the Mahakal temple, their sins will be wiped out, they do not know about the Mahakal. Our government will not spare any criminals.” Chouhan said he spoke to his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath after the arrest.

* Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi said that her son is with the Samajwadi Party, a claim denied by the party. On being asked what should be done by the government after her son’s arrest, Sarla Devi said, “The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare).”“At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.

* Two more aides of Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh today, police said.

* Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in gangster Vikas Dubey’s case, raising questions over grant of “protection” to him.

* Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to clarify whether it was a “surrender” or an “arrest”.

* The UP administration bulldozed Dubey’s house and his cars and launched a massive hunt for him. Over the last week, five of Dubey’s accomplices were killed.

* Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.