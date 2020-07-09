Congress tweets video, says it shows Vikas Dubey’s arrest is scripted

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:54 IST

Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur gangster on the run after he killed eight Uttar Pradesh policemen trying to arrest him on July 3, turned up at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh early on Thursday morning. Dubey, 48, is reported to have been spotted by the temple’s private security guard who called the police. He was arrested by Ujjain police and the Uttar Pradesh police informed.

The Madhya Pradesh government rushed to take credit for the arrest. “Those who think their sins will wash away by going to Mahakal, they have not understood the Lord. Our government won’t spare any criminal,” Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan tweeted, praising Ujjain Police for the breakthrough.

The pushback from opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi came soon after. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted the first shot, asking the government to clarify if his arrest was a surrender or an arrest. He also asked the Yogi Adityanath government to make his phone records public so that people who had collaborated with the gangster could be exposed.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had told reporters that Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police after the Ujjain police received a tip-off. He also told television channels that his government had told the police across Madhya Pradesh to stay on “alert mode” right after the July 3 ambush in Kanpur, over 650 km away.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Vikas Dubey’s arrest reflected that the UP police had “completely failed” to act with alacrity. “Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion,” she said in a tweet in Hindi. Gandhi also referred to reports that local police officers in Kanpur haad kept Vikas Dubey’s name out of the list of most wanted criminals to allege collusion.

The harshest attack on the MP government, however, came from Srinivas BV, the Indian Youth Congress, who spotlighted a video circulating on social media that showed Vikas Dubey walking out of the temple barefooted, the private security guard walking along with him. “From what angle does it appear that this terrorist Vikas Dubey has been arrested by the police. This was scripted. This video is the proof,” he said.

इस वीडियो में कौनसे ऐंगल से आतंकवादी विकास दुबे को उज्जैन पुलिस ने 'गिरफ्तार' किया है ?



सब कुछ स्क्रिप्टेड था, ये वीडियो गवाही है । pic.twitter.com/cSF6FfN5BW — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 9, 2020

There has been no word on who shot this video. Or the one in which Vikas Dubey is heard telling policemen that “I am Vikas Dubey, from Kanpur” before a policeman slaps him on the head.

Srinivas, responding to home minister Narottam Mishra’s statement about the MP police being on alert, called it a “good joke”.

The police were so alert that Vikas had to shout to identify himself. “That is when the police got to know that Uttar Pradesh’s Vikas had appeared in Madhya Pradesh,” Srinivas tweeted.

Congress leaders also asked how Vikas Dubey travelled from Kanpur to Faridabad near Delhi and then to Ujjain when the borders were sealed and the police were on alert. Did Vikas turn into ‘Mr India’ to reach Ujjain,” he said, a reference to Anil Kumar-starrer movie from the 1980s where the superhero could turn invisible at will.