News / India News / Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time, says ISRO

Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time, says ISRO

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 04, 2023 11:17 AM IST

ISRO successfully commands Vikram lander to adjust position and land safely.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commanded the Vikram Lander to fire its engines again, raising itself by about 40 cm, made it land safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away, announced the Indian space agency on Monday.

Vikram lander on Earth's moon as clicked by the navigation camera onboard the Pragyan rover.(X(formerly Twitter)/@isro)
Vikram lander on Earth's moon as clicked by the navigation camera onboard the Pragyan rover.(X(formerly Twitter)/@isro)

More details to follow…

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out