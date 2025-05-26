Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Vikram Misri to travel to the US on May 27 to follow up on PM Modi’s Feb visit

ByHT Correspondent
May 26, 2025 11:04 PM IST

MEA said Vikram Misri’s visit is a follow up to the PM’s visit to the US in February when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century

NEW DELHI: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri will visit the US on Tuesday as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Washington in February, the external affairs ministry said on Monday.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri at a press briefing in New Delhi on May 10 (AP FILE PHOTO)
The trip will be an opportunity for the Indian side to engage with key interlocutors in the US on the new approach to combating cross-border terrorism backed by Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Misri will visiting Washington during May 27-29 to meet senior officials of the US administration, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

“The visit is a follow up to the prime minister’s visit to the United States in February when both sides had launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,” the statement said.

India and the US are currently engaged in negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement to address issues such as market access, non-tariff barriers and supply chains.

