Khap leader seeks ‘inquiry’ by sitting SC judge, Bharat Ratna for Vinesh Phogat

A Khap leader from Haryana on Sunday demanded inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into ‘conspiracy’ against former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who is from the state and retired from the sport after being disqualified as she was overweight ahead of her gold medal bout at the recent Olympic Games in Paris. India's Vinesh Phogat during the women's freestyle 50kg quarterfinal wrestling match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, (PTI)

The statement from Sombir Sangwan, who heads the Sangwan Khap, came after several Khaps held a ‘Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat’ in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri to seek ‘justice’ for Phogat, and urged her to review her retirement decision.

“The incident should be probed by a serving Supreme Court judge…she should get justice. We also need to know how her weight increased suddenly. Several persons accompanied her and it was their responsibility to ensure that her weight did not increase,” Sangwan told reporters after the event.

At the Games in Paris, Phogat, 29, competed in the 50 kg category, exceeding the weight limit by only 100 grams before the final. However, under the rules of wrestling, this caused her to be relegated to the last spot, rendering her ineligible for even a bronze medal. She would have been the first-ever female wrestler from India to win a gold or silver at the Olympics.

Phogat then approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the ruling, and also sought a co-silver. The CAS will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Sangwan, the Khap leader, also called for a Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for the newly-retired grappler .

“She should get the facilities that an Olympic gold medal winner gets,” he said.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has already declared that Phogat will be felicitated 'like a sliver mdeallist.'

(With PTI inputs)