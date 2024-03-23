Violence casts shadow over LS poll campaign in strife-torn Manipur

New Delhi: The Manipur DGP has ordered the deployment of 13 security personnel to guard Congress leader Alfred Kanngam Arthur after unidentified gunmen opened fire at two of his public meetings, casting a shadow over election campaigning in the strife-torn state, people aware of the matter said. The Congress has also filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer and blamed the state government for the continued deterioration of the law and order situation. Congress leader Alfred Kanngam Arthur

According to police officers aware of the matter, suspected militants opened fire at a meeting of Arthur on March 18 at Paorei Shirui village in Ukhrul district, a region dominated by Naga tribals. On March 19, Arthur, who belongs to the Naga community, was addressing a gathering in the district’s Teinem village when identified gunmen again opened fire, prompting the security personnel to retaliate. No one was injured in the two incidents.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Militants opened fire from the nearby jungle areas. In the March 18 incident, the shots were directed towards the candidate. It appears the motive behind the attacks is to deter people from coming to the politician’s rallies,” said a police officer aware of the matter on condition of anonymity.

Arthur, 47, is a probable candidate from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, a seat reserved for ST candidates. Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, two of the worst-hit regions of the violence, come under the constituency.

“[arrange] (1+12) armed HC/PC [head constable/police constable] from District Police, Ukhrul and keep them ready for posting at the residence of Shri Alfred Kanngam Arthur… to act as guard-cum-escort till further orders,” the order issued by the DGP office to Ukhrul SP on Thursday said. HT has seen a copy of the order.

Manipur state Congress President Megha Chandra Singh said the party has filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer. “The state government is to be blamed for such incidents. How can a politician not be allowed to go out and address his people in the run up to the elections?” Singh said.

HT tried to reach out to Manipur minister Sapam Ranjan Singh, who is also the government’s spokesperson, for a response but didn’t get a reply till time of print.

Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state is scheduled to be held on April 19 and April 26. Inner Manipur seat is scheduled to go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis, with other communities increasingly sucked into the violence that has continued unabated. Over the past ten months, at least 219 people have lost their lives, and over 50,000 people have been displaced.