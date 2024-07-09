‘Violent Hindus’ speech: Rahul Gandhi deserves a ‘slap’, says Karnataka BJP MLA

Taking strong exception to Rahul Gandhi's recent ‘violent Hindu’ speech, Bharath Shetty, a BJP legislator from Karnataka, called for the senior Congress MP to be ‘slapped’ for his ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks. Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Shetty, who represents the Mangalore North assembly constituency, gave the ‘call’ while addressing a protest march against Gandhi in Mangaluru on Monday.

“He (Gandhi) follows anti-Hindu policy. If you look at his statement, it is clear that he is a big madman. He should have been slapped on the cheek inside the Parliament,” the BJP MLA said.

Shetty also slammed the ex-Congress chief for displaying a picture of Lord Shiva while delivering the controversial address in the Lok Sabha.

“Rahul Gandhi says that Hindus are violent. The madman does not know that if Lord Shiva opened His third eye, Gandhi would turn into ashes,” Shetty stated.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Rae Bareli MP, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, ‘changes his (religious) stance based on the region he visits.’

“When he goes to Gujarat, the LoP becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. However, when he visits Tamil Nadu, he becomes an atheist, and a secular in Kerala,” Shetty stated.

Further, the BJP legislator took a jibe at Gandhi over the Congress' performance in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, in which the grand old party won 99 seats, losing its third consecutive general election in the process. However, the Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit increased its current tally, going from 44 seats in 2014 and 52 seats five years later.

“After getting only 99 Lok Sabha seats, the LoP is claiming to have made a great achievement,” Shetty, the BJP member remarked.

(With ANI inputs)